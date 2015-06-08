Zayn Malik Has Gone Green! See His Vibrant New Hair

While the world may be green with envy over Zayn Malik and fiancé Perrie Edwards's adorable romance, it seems that Malik is the one who is fully embracing the hue. The former One Direction singer has ditched his brunette locks in favor of a lime green 'do, and he debuted it on Edwards's Instagram this weekend.

"#GreenHairDontCare," Edwards captioned a photo of herself cozying up to her vibrant-haired beau (below).

#GreenHairDontCare A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieeele) on Jun 6, 2015 at 3:27pm PDT

This isn't the first time the star has changed up his hair—back in April, he buzzed off his luscious boy band locks. Could these transformations be to mark the beginning of his solo career? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—Malik looks good with pretty much any hairstyle.

