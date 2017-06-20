Zayn Malik Reveals What He Cooks for Gigi Hadid and We're Hungry 

Two words: Zayn Malik.

He’s a singer. He’s a designer. He’s got the clothes we all want and the puppy-eyed stare that could honestly make us do just about anything. One thing we didn’t know he had? Major skills in the kitchen, guys.

Yes, we knew for a fact that his relationship with girlfriend Gigi Hadid is essentially what Hollywood dreams are made of. But Malik just impressed us in a whole new way. According to the former One Direction star, date night with his babe doesn't consist of late-night hangouts. Instead, they’re pretty chill.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Malik revealed the real reason he’s with Hadid. “I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—t,” he said, referring to their obvious A-list status.

But here’s where it gets juicy.

“We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh,” he added. Stars, they’re just like us! Seriously. “I’ve got into a thing of cooking pies recently,” he said. “I cook a mean chicken and sweet corn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything.”

Mic drop.

This only begs one question: Zayn, if we get you an apron, will you wear it for us?