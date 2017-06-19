Zayn Malik Drops A New Video for His Versus Versace Collection that Stars Bella Hadid

Back in October, Zayn Malik announced over Instagram that he would be leaving his boy band persona behind for a new role: fashion designer. As a result, the former One Direction member crafted a collection for the casual contemporary arm of the Versace empire, Versus.

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid’s beau teased his new designs for the brand, which officially hits stores today, in a series of photos on social media that feature none other than Hadid’s supermodel sister, Bella. And just this morning, we got a further look at the pieces in a new video campaign that the “Pillow Talk” singer posted to Instagram.

The clothing is a rare departure from the bright colors and kaleidoscope patterns from Malik’s predecessors, which include, Christopher Kane, J.W. Anderson, and most recent, Anthony Vaccarello. Earlier this year, Malik hinted at the collection’s monochromatic look when Gigi took a photo of him, donning nothing but a leather jacket from the brand.

In the video, both Malik and Bella appear to be wearing upscale takes on athleisure, with Zayn rocking yet another black leather jacket, though this time the back and sleeves are embroidered with a series of “Versus” inscriptions, and Bella sporting a black-and-white patterned banded crop top and mini skirt.

In October, Dontella Versace, who met Malik through Gigi, told The New York Times that she was immediately intrigued by his mysterious demeanor and knew that the collaboration was the right fit for the brand. “Versus is the rock and roll soul of the Versace family and has always been associated with music,” she said.

She continued: “He told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind. Many celebrities do clothing lines that just aren’t relevant. This one? It will be. He’s smart to do it with me.”

Sounds like Versus's edgy fashions finally found their musical match!