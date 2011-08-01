Zara Phillips’ Wedding Dress: See the Photos!

Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, married her rugby player beau Mike Tindall on Saturday, July 30th at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. The bride chose a white silk and satin dress with a chevron pleated corseted bodice by British couturier Stewart Parvin, a favorite of the Queen. Phillips' dress featured tulle cap sleeves that created a square neckline, and she topped it off with a tulle veil and a tiara lent to her by her mother, Princess Anne. See more photos in the gallery.

