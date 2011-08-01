Zara Phillips’ Wedding Dress: See the Photos!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 01, 2011

Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, married her rugby player beau Mike Tindall on Saturday, July 30th at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. The bride chose a white silk and satin dress with a chevron pleated corseted bodice by British couturier Stewart Parvin, a favorite of the Queen. Phillips' dress featured tulle cap sleeves that created a square neckline, and she topped it off with a tulle veil and a tiara lent to her by her mother, Princess Anne. See more photos in the gallery.

