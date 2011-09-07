Zara Online Shopping Starts Today!

Courtesy of Zara
Zara's U.S. e-commerce site went live today—just in time for fall shopping! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton are fans of the wallet-friendly label, and we recently spotted Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards in a silver sequined Zara jacket. Click through the gallery to see some of our top shopping picks from Zara.com, then head over to Zara.com to start filling up your cart!
