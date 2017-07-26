A Zara Documentary Is Happening for All You Fast-Fashion Fans

Add this to your list of Things You Can’t Wait for This Fall (right after cozy sweaters and—just admit it—pumpkin spice everything): A new documentary about Zara is in the works.
The film, dubbed Zara: The Story of the World’s Richest Man, will offer an intimate look inside the fast-fashion retailer—from the Spanish brand’s humble beginnings to its current day-to-day operations (and impending global takeover).
It should be noted that the film’s title is no hyperbole. In case you missed it, Zara founder Amancio Ortega was indeed the richest man in the world at one point back in fall 2016, when he overtook Bill Gates the Great himself.
While we don’t have the full film deets just yet, we can at least tell you this: The film’s official synopsis promises interviews with “Zara insiders” and even footage from hidden cameras:
So gird your loins and trust that this documentary will be a must-see.