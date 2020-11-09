Zach Braff Finally Opened Up About His Relationship With Florence Pugh
Yes, it's about the age gap.
After letting Florence Pugh handle all the criticism of their relationship up until now, Zach Braff finally spoke about it all in a new interview with Mr Porter. According to People, Braff said that Pugh had already addressed the issue of their age gap so eloquently that he felt as though he didn't need to say anything. Braff is 45 and Pugh is 24.
"Within about 8 minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70% of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid," Pugh explained on her Instagram Story after posting about Braff for his birthday back in April. "It's the first time in my entire Instagram life that I've had to turn off the comments on my page. I will not allow that behavior on my page. I'm not about that."
That was enough, Braff though. He described it as "intelligent and articulate."
"She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff told Mr Porter. "I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."
Pugh noted that the age gap between her and Braff shouldn't even be an issue since they're both adults and, oh yeah, COVID-19.
"It makes me upset that during this time when we need to be together, the world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason," Pugh said.