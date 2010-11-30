Zac Posen's Holiday Card for TinyPrints.com

Deck the halls with…couture! Designer Zac Posen teamed up with stationary site TinyPrints.com to create this fashionable holiday card ($22.50 for 10) to benefit New Yorkers for Children, a group that helps foster care children in New York City. "I feel so fortunate to be able to give back to one of my favorite charities this holiday season,” Posen told InStyle exclusively. "People can now send their friends and loved ones stylish holiday cards that also benefit a great cause." The cards feature a sketch by the designer and a cheery holiday message, "May Your Holidays Sparkle." With these look good/do good cards, we have no doubt they will.