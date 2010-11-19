Zac Posen to Intern for Martha Stewart, Customize Your Prada Shades, and More!

1. Zac Posen won an internship with Martha Stewart at an auction. Talk about one qualified helper! [NYPost.com]

2. On December 2nd, Prada will introduce PradaPrivate, a cool line of customizable sunglasses. [GlamChic.com]

3. Watch Carey Mulligan talk online shopping. We love her a little more each day. [HuffingtonPost.com]

4. Victoria's Secret has vintage angel wings on display in NYC today. Have your picture taken in front to see what life is like as a lingerie model! [Modelina.com]

4. Busy Bethenny Frankel has designed holiday cards, yoga mats, water bottles, and more. [CafePress.com]

5. The City's cancellation won't stop her! Olivia Palermo has a new TV show. [NYMag.com]