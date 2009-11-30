Zac Posen Designs For Target

InStyle Staff
Nov 30, 2009 @ 9:45 am

Take a break from Cyber Monday shopping and mark your calendars now—WWD is reporting that Zac Posen has signed on to design a capsule collection for Target's Go International series, with a line premiering in stores and online starting April 25, 2010. This news comes just two weeks after Posen announced another lower-priced collection, Z Spoke, which debuts this spring exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue. With prices for his Target line rumored to start at $15 and his new Z Spoke collection starting at only $78, even star fans like Claire Danes, Natalie Portman and Gwyneth Paltrow are sure to be swooning.

Shop Zac Posen's current collection.

Joyann King

