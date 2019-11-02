Zac Posen Is Shutting Down His Label  

After almost two decades of red carpet moments, dressing the first lady of the United States, and wowing on the runway, Zac Posen is closing down. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the brand's owners, House of Z and Z Spoke, stated that they would cease operations. In a release explaining why the line would be shuttering, saying that they'd evaluated all financial and strategic options before making the decision.

"The Board of Managers is disappointed with this outcome but can no longer continue operations and believe an orderly disposition at this stage is the best course of action," reads a press release from the brand.

Posen himself also released a statement, commending his team on all of its hard work throughout the years. Since establishing the line in 2001, Posen has won The Perry Ellis Award for Women’s wear by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and dressed huge names such as Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Rihanna. Fans also got to know the designer when he took over judging duties from Michael Kors and Project Runway. He also provided clothes for TV shows such as Ugly Betty and feature films, like Ocean's Eight. There was even a documentary about Posen's work, House of Z, released in 2017. He also designed costumes for the New York City Ballet.

"I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand," Posen said in a statement. "We are disappointed that these efforts have not been successful and deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end."

Posen is currently the Creative Director of the Women's Collection at Brooks Brothers. There was no news about how today's news would affect his position at the storied American brand.