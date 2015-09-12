Zac Posen Debuts His First Brooks Brothers Collection at #NYFW

Designer Zac Posen must be superman, because he has whipped up not one, but three full spring/summer 2016 collections for New York Fashion Week on top of his Project Runway duties (he clocked in 14 hours of filming yesterday). "I'm doing what I was meant to do," he tells InStyle about juggling it all.

In addition to Zac Zac Posen and his main ready-to-wear line, this season marks his debut for Brooks Brothers. But you won't find the traditional preppy aesthetic of Brooks Brothers past in Posen's debut offering. Instead, he took the brand's classic DNA and reinterpreted it for the modern woman, introducing new silhouettes, like the shirtdress ("which previously didn't even exist," he incredulously says), playing on prints, and bringing back color.

But of course suiting still remains at the brand's core. "We have such a great heritage of dressing Presidents over the years," he says. "We thought we'd have perfect outfits for female Presidents. This is for the professional woman, the power woman who is also a mom and wants to look chic and effortless." Mission accomplished.

RELATED: Zac Zac Posen Partners with Google's Made with Code for #NYFW

—Reporting by Eric Wilson