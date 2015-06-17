Zac Posen Makes a Bronx High Schooler's Dream Come True

Being dressed by Zac Posen himself is an honor usually reserved for the biggest movie stars on the planet. His famously corseted gowns have landed on the svelte bodies of nearly everyone in Hollywood, including Natalie Portman, Lena Dunham, Amanda Seyfried, Eva Longoria, and Rihanna. Tomorrow, he's giving his deluxe red carpet treatment to a Bronx high schooler named Nyasia Booker for the Garden of Dreams Foundation's annual Talent Show, which will take place at New York's famed Radio City Music Hall.

The talent show celebrates those who are part of the foundation's 25 partner organizations that help children facing homelessness, poverty, illness, and foster care in N.Y.C. This year, there will be 22 performances, and one of them will be Booker's. She will belt out Maroon 5's "Sunday Morning." Posen found out about her through the foundation—he is closely tied to Radio City since he created costumes for the New York Spring Spectacular show—and offered to dress her for her big night. “Nyasia is an incredible and talented young woman,” Posen said.

MSG Photo Services

RELATED: InStyle's Shining Stars: Behind the Scenes with Zac Posen and St. Jude's

“Performing on stage at Radio City Music Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am thrilled to dress Nyasia in one of my gowns for such a special evening," he added. "I want everything to be absolutely perfect for her when she makes her debut on the Great Stage at the Garden of Dreams Talent Show.” Posen personally fit Booker for the magenta mermaid gown at the legendary venue, and she was ecstatic to wear a dress by a designer that her hero, Rihanna, has also worn. Now, she'll be the one singing her tune in front of stars like Chris Rock, Liam Neeson, Kevin Jonas, Victor Cruz, and more. We already vote her Best Dressed.

MSG Photo Services

The Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place Thursday, June 18 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are free. The show begins at 7 p.m. Learn more about the Garden of Dreams Foundation at gardenofdreamsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Steal Zac Posen's Top Summer Entertaining Tips