Zac Efron Reveals Why He Stopped Lifting Weights to Shoot We Are Your Friends 

If you pay close attention, there are two brief glimpses of Zac Efron sporting his sculpted physique in the trailer for his new film, We Are Your Friends. The first, which we hope is a pivotal moment in the movie, is a dreamy solo shower scene, and the second is of him shirtless, jumping into a crystal-blue pool. Yes, we’d love to stare at Efron’s body for days, but as we learned last night inside the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, his chiseled abs and throbbing biceps weren’t exactly what the director, Max Joseph, was looking for.

“For this movie, Max was like, ‘Dude, you gotta stop lifting weights. Stop whatever you’re doing and just run,’” he told InStyle. “So, I followed his advice and I started running and it was cool. I was lucky, because I ended up doing a lot of running in the film and it was like 110 degrees in the valley every day, so I was running in that. So, I’m happy I trained that way.” Efron may have slimmed down for the role, but by the looks of his effortlessly tailored Neil Barrett suit last night, the man still has plenty of muscles.

He later went on to reveal which scene from the film was the most fun to shoot. “There’s a great scene where Emily [Ratajkowski] and I are running through Las Vegas together. That scene was really fun because we had like a splinter unit,” he told reporters. “We showed up in Vegas with just like 10 people and as soon as we landed, we just started rolling cameras and we just ran through Vegas and had the time of our lives. It was really fun.”

Let’s just say if we caught a glimpse of Efron running anywhere we wouldn’t trail too far behind. We Are Your Friends hits theaters Aug. 28—watch the EDM-filled trailer below.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler

