This Is Not the Zac Efron We Know and Love

Anyone hoping that Zac Efron's latest project falls in line with The Greatest Showman and Baywatch might be in for a reality check — or not. According to Cosmopolitan, Efron's latest project, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is supposed to be a Ted Bundy biopic. But instead of being one of those gritty, true-crime docu-dramas, people are noticing that it looks like a lighthearted romp that happens to be following a serial killer.

The movie's first trailer shows Efron as Ted and Lily Collins as Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy's girlfriend. Instead of doing the usual take on the killer biopic and focusing on the victims or the investigation, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile gives the audience everything from Bundy's POV. That's cool and all, but critics are saying that this particular trailer paints the serial killers as a misunderstood family man.

"Love Zac Efron and he looks like he's doing a good job here but I almost feel like they're trying to make this film something fun and making Ted Bundy seem misunderstood. He murdered dozens of innocent young women," one comment reads on YouTube. "That shouldn't be glorified or made light of. I know this is the first trailer but the music and the way it was cut makes the movie seem like we're gonna watch a nice guy named Ted who just, whoops, kills people, be a misunderstood good guy who loves his family."

This is only the first trailer, however, so subsequent peeks at the movie could be totally different, like the clips viewers had before Birdman, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and even Frozen. What appears to be something pretty lighthearted could end up being completely dark and demented. But if the movie does go the usual route and paint Efron's Bundy as a stone-cold serial killer, you can bet we won't get the goofy, lovable, and unusually bronze Efron we're used to.

