Zac Efron Found It "Almost Impossible" to Separate Himself from Ted Bundy 

Actors often have trouble leaving a character behind once filming wraps, but Zac Efron apparently got so into character as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile that he had trouble separating himself from his role.

According to the Daily Mail, Efron told reporters on the red carpet of the movie's London premiere last night that playing Bundy, a serial killer and rapist who murdered over 30 women, really got under his skin.

"I’ve never played a role in which I really have to separate myself from when I go home at night and it was almost impossible," he admitted. "I’d like to say that I did it successfully but I couldn’t."

That (slightly concerning) confession is even more surprising since Efron said he initially couldn't see himself playing Bundy.

"I really wasn’t interested in playing a serial killer, I’m not in the business of glamorizing a horrendous person or his acts, but there is something unique about the way we went into the psyche of Ted, and his longtime girlfriend Liz [played by Lily Collins]," he said. "It’s a different perspective and not your run-of-the-mill serial killer cliché, body count gets higher and higher and oh the guy you always knew did it, did it. This is what it was like to be there on the day, we didn’t know if he was innocent or guilty, we just saw Ted Bundy through their eyes."

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Her Relationship with Ex-Boyfriend Zac Efron

Seeing Ted Bundy through anyone's eyes is terrifying enough — here's hoping Zac has been able to distance himself from the character by now.