Here's What Zac Efron Eats During the Week to Maintain His Killer Physique

It's no secret Zac Efron has been working hard for those chiseled abs. Not only has the Baywatch actor been putting in some serious gym time, he's also competed in refrigerator-lifting competitions with co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Casual.

However, his intense workout schedule and incredible displays of strength are just a few aspects of his rigorous routine. Efron has also been carefully watching what he eats. Today the star, who is currently filming the Baywatch reboot, took to Instagram to share a peek at what he'll be eating for the rest of the week, and it consists of only very healthy fare.

"When your calendar is edible," Efron wrote alongside the snap, which shows an array of dishes. In the 'gram, we spy Cinnamon Curried Wild Georgia Shrimp over a Vegetable and Quinoa Pilaf, Pan-Seared Chicken, and a Grilled Chicken Salad. There are also two smoothies. Clearly Efron is sticking to a low-carb, high-protein diet to fuel his long days on set and those extra gym sessions. One thing's for certain: it's paying off.

