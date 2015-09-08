 See Zac Efron's Sweet Anniversary Message to Girlfriend Sami Miro

Since Zac Efron and Sami Miro started their romance a year ago, the pair has been the living embodiment of #couplegoals. From beach days and vacations to uber-cute selfies, the two are clearly into each other. So, it comes as no surprise that they decided to celebrate their first anniversary with sweet messages to each other on social media.

"Happy birthday baby :) I love you @samimiro September 5th," Efron captioned a photo he 'grammed of the two of them reflected in a set of glass balcony doors. In the photo, Miro is holding the camera while Efron sweetly kisses her head.

Happy anniversary baby :) I love you @samimiro September 5th A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Sep 7, 2015 at 6:47pm PDT

And Miro returned the social media love, 'gramming a photo of her own. "Time flies when you're having fun. Happy anniversary baby I love you too @zacefron September 5," she captioned the selfie of the two of them smiling into the camera wearing coordinating backwards snap-back hats. Aw!

Time flies when you're having fun. Happy anniversary baby I love you too @zacefron September 5 👫 A photo posted by SAMI MIRÓ VINTAGE (@samimiro) on Sep 7, 2015 at 6:53pm PDT

