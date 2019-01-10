Zac Efron Just Went Platinum Blonde

Zac Efron is the latest male celebrity to dramatically change their hair. Following Channing Tatum's shaved head and Ansel Elgort going blonde, Efron has experimented with bleach, too. He now has platinum blonde hair.

Maybe the lighter hair color is for an upcoming film role or he's simply embracing the "new year, new you" mantra in 2019, whatever the reason for the drastic hair change, he looks almost unrecognizable with extremely lighter hair. At least, from what can be seen of it.

Efron's platinum dye job was first spotted on his Instagram feed where he posted a photo of himself rock climbing. He's wearing a black beanie with strands of bleach blonde hair sticking out from underneath it. (Oh Zac, you're such a tease!) It also appears that he's grown a beard, too. However, he has opted not to bleach it.

This isn't the first time that Efron has gone lighter. He added honey blonde highlights to his brown hair for his role in Baywatch in 2016, and later that year flirted with platinum by dyeing his ends and leaving the roots dark.

There's no right or wrong time to go platinum, but now that Efron's committed to the high-maintenance color, he's going to need to take the time to maintain it with the right products like regularly using purple shampoo to keep it from getting brassy. Luckily, there's a ton of solid purple shampoos out there for him to choose from. May we suggest a few of our favorites, Zac?