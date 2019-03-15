Zac Efron's Latest Hairstyle Was Inspired By a Sandwich

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zac Efron's platinum hair was nothing compared to his latest hairstyle change, which was reportedly inspired by a sandwich. More specifically, the look, which is for his upcoming film The Beach Bum, was inspired by everyone's favorite toasted sandwich: a panini.

According to The New Yorker writer Lauren Leibowitz, the film's director Harmony Korine apparently confirmed the beard's panini inspiration at a Q&A event at SXSW. She posted the news in a tweet, which has since gone viral among Efron fans, who, we should note, took off and immediately agreed that it looked like "a pressed sandwich."

Harmony Korine said the inspiration behind Zac Efron’s Beach Bum hairstyling was “a panini.” pic.twitter.com/G6rT30bAPa — Lauren Leibowitz 🦋 (@lleibowitzz) March 10, 2019

Even Panera Bread seemed to agree with the sentiment.

if you really wanted a panini, you could've just asked — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 12, 2019

However, bread wasn't the only inspiration when it came to Efron's character. According to The Rolling Stone, Efron's character is described as "as a rehab-facility resident who apparently took tonsorial-design tips from MC Esher."

You can see a small glimpse of Zac Efron's beard in the movie poster, too.

This is going to be a fun one! Official Trailer drops TOMORROW!! #TheBeachBum 🤙🙏 pic.twitter.com/zBqaG2spA7 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) January 22, 2019

Efron has yet to call out the panini inspiration on social media.