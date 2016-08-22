Zac Efron and His Olympic Dopplegänger Mesmerize Us in One Incredible Photo
Two Zac Efrons are definitely better than one.
While visiting Rio for the 2016 Olympics, Efron made a few headlines when he cozied up to Simone Biles and the rest of the Final Five. "They have such heart, you know? There was clearly something special that was going on. I was really excited to come," Efron adorably said of the Team U.S.A. women's gymnastics team (if you haven't seen their meet and greet you're seriously missing out). And now, he's back in the spotlight after discovering his very own doppplegänger: American diver and silver medalist Michael Hixon.
Efron congratulated the swimmer on his silver medal in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard and snapped this incredible photo during their meeting. He posted the #twinning photo on Instagram, with the caption, "My Brotha from anotha … Congrats #MichaelHixon #Rio2016." There's no denying the similarity in their winning smiles, dark locks, dreamy blue eyes, and chiseled chins.
This is both Hixon and Efron's first Olympics and although only Hixon is bringing home a medal, Zac will always win the gold in our hearts. After all, he is Troy Bolton, the original athletic dreamboat.