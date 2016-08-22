While visiting Rio for the 2016 Olympics, Efron made a few headlines when he cozied up to Simone Biles and the rest of the Final Five. "They have such heart, you know? There was clearly something special that was going on. I was really excited to come," Efron adorably said of the Team U.S.A. women's gymnastics team (if you haven't seen their meet and greet you're seriously missing out). And now, he's back in the spotlight after discovering his very own doppplegänger: American diver and silver medalist Michael Hixon.