Zac Efron's Newest Gig Is One We've Never Seen Him in Before

Move over, Anthony Bourdain, it looks like you have some competition. MTV announced today that they have developed a new travel and food documentary, and the host is none other than Zac Efron.

According to the network, Efron will use his experience as "an actor, a traveller, and a food lover" to "explore how food has moved to the center of millennial culture," the network stated.

"The project will look beyond the extravagant and obscure in food to explore the artistry, storytelling and journeys in what we eat, and the issues and experiences surrounding what we find on our plates," MTV stated. Network president Sean Atkins told Mashable that the show focuses more on the cultural impact of food versus eating weird things à la Bourdain.

"He's really passionate about it. He's so excited about it," he added. We can't wait to tune in.