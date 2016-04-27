Zac Efron and The Rock Grant Two Children the Wish of a Lifetime

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for giving back, and it looks like he’s rubbing off on fellow Baywatch actor Zac Efron: Johnson met with two children from the Make-a-Wish foundation yesterday and brought his hunky co-star along for the fun.

The lucky duo Ashley Rodriguez and Larry Orozco-Chaves's dream of meeting The Rock came to fruition when the former wrestler surprised the young fans with the visit, which he documented on Instagram. “I can’t begin to tell you what it means to me. Just know how grateful I am to share your time,” he wrote. “Always say this, because it’s true ... This is by far the best part of my fame.”

Efron also shared his feelings of gratitude for the opportunity to hang out with the kids. “Thanks to @makeawishga and @therock for giving me the chance to hang with my new friends—Ashley Rodriguez—the cutie who taught me to hold up the heart sign—and Larry Orozco-Chavez—who loves #Fifa and @KobeBryant even more than I do,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “#Baywatch is brighter now.”

These big-muscled stars also have big hearts.