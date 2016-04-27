Zac Efron and The Rock Grant Two Children the Wish of a Lifetime

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for giving back, and it looks like he’s rubbing off on fellow Baywatch actor Zac Efron: Johnson met with two children from the Make-a-Wish foundation yesterday and brought his hunky co-star along for the fun.
The lucky duo Ashley Rodriguez and Larry Orozco-Chaves's dream of meeting The Rock came to fruition when the former wrestler surprised the young fans with the visit, which he documented on Instagram. “I can’t begin to tell you what it means to me. Just know how grateful I am to share your time,” he wrote. “Always say this, because it’s true ... This is by far the best part of my fame.”
A very special day. Today, I had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with Ms. Ashley Rodriguez from Make-A-Wish. I walked in, walked right over to her and... she started crying, then her mama started crying (in the background), then dammit I almost cried, but everyone was watching so I held it together 'cause I'm tough as nails😂. We hung out, ate some lunch together and chatted about all the cool things we have in common - our love for pizza, our fear of spiders (don't tell anyone Rock's afraid of spiders;) and our love for our dogs. As a matter of fact Ashely loves animals so much that she wants to be a veterinarian one day which is awesome - she'd make an amazing vet! Took lots of selfies, laughed a ton, gave her a few gifts and then we wrapped up our visit. Ashley, you made my heart full today and I'm such a lucky guy to have been able to spend time with you. You stay strong, stay awesome, keep smilin', enjoy the gift and always keep lovin' pepperoni pizza. And I'll do the same! Lastly, I want to thank everyone who made Ashley's and her family's trip possible. So many people who I don't even know, but please know that I'm grateful from afar. Always say this, because it's true.. this is by far the best part of my fame. #Onset #Baywatch #MakeAWish #AshleyRodriguez #AndOneVeryLuckyBigBrownBaldDude
I mean there's cool dudes, and then there's COOL dudes. My buddy Larry Orozco-Chavez from Make-A-Wish is THAT cool dude. Such a pleasure getting to hang with him and his family today. We chopped up talkin' about video games (he's a hard core gamer), my WWE matches, movies, took selfies, shot videos on our phones of each other and his mom even asked me to bounce my pecs up and down! I mean don't threaten me with a good time, so I was pec poppin' all over the place much to the amusement of Larry's mama and much to the embarrassment of Larry himself😂. When I sat down with Larry, he said something to me that struck a chord. He said, "Dwayne Johnson (he often called me by my full name today which was awesome) when you walked in today my heart was beating so fast I didn't know what to do. Then you started talking to me and it slowed down and everything was good". I shared with him that that happens to me sometimes. I get so worked up before something big happens (shooting an intense scene, performing in front of 100,000 people at WrestleMania) that my heart feels like it's beating out of my chest, BUT the moment I realize "I got this" then all the angst goes away and I'm ready. So next time something like that happens with him, I told just remember "you got this", be calm, cool and you'll be ready. Made me think of everything this kid has been thru up to now - making him more stronger than many of us could ever imagine. We wrapped up our visit, I gave him a lil' gift and said our goodbyes. It was a real pleasure kickin' with you today, Larry. I can't begin to tell you what it means to me. Just know how grateful I am to share your time, your laughs and definitely grateful to have been able to pop my pecs for your family.😂 Stay cool and remember... you always "got this". #OnSet #Baywatch #MakeAWish #LarryOrozcoChavez #AndOneVeryLuckyBigBrownBaldDude
Efron also shared his feelings of gratitude for the opportunity to hang out with the kids. “Thanks to @makeawishga and @therock for giving me the chance to hang with my new friends—Ashley Rodriguez—the cutie who taught me to hold up the heart sign—and Larry Orozco-Chavez—who loves #Fifa and @KobeBryant even more than I do,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “#Baywatch is brighter now.”
These big-muscled stars also have big hearts.