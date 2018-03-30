Is Zac Efron Dating Alexandra Daddario? An Investigation

Olivia Bahou
Mar 30, 2018

Zac Efron has been rumored to be dating Alexandra Daddario since they starred as love interests in 2017’s Baywatch, but despite the film being released a year ago, the reports still haven't gone away. To be fair, the duo fueled speculation on Wednesday when they were spotted shopping for pet supplies with their respective pooches, and looking pretty darn cozy in the process.

If shopping for dog toys is something that you think is totally normal to do with a platonic friend, there’s plenty more evidence that these two are more than just best buds. Two weeks ago, Efron wished Daddario a happy birthday with one cozy picture. Is she sitting on his lap?!

“Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to [earth], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created,” he wrote. Notice how he stuck “loving” in there. Very sly, Zac.

And when Daddario was celebrating her birthday, Efron was right there with her. The actor is front and center in this birthday Boomerang, filming it all as she blows out her candles. Seems like a boyfriend move to me.

In fact, their Instagram accounts are filled with cute photos of the two of them together, plus flirty comments in their mentions. And you can't count out these touchy-feely red carpet poses.

Of course, the dating rumors were negated by the maybe-couple themselves, but they could always want to keep things private. “We work together closely. He’s my love interest in the film," Daddario told E! in May of 2017. "I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends."

In March 2018, a source told People that the two have been seeing each other on and off since their time working together on the movie last year, but they are not officially dating.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Instagram to see if that changes.

