Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick Take a Hike Together in Hawaii

AKM-GSI
Are Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick Hollywood's newest pair of BFFs? The duo was spotted hiking in Oahu, Hawaii, over Memorial Day weekend, along with a group of friends. Efron showed off his bulging biceps in a muscle tee as they hit the trail, while Kendrick opted for stylish workout gear.
But before any romantic rumors start, take note: Efron and Kendrick are currently in the state filming their new movie Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates along with fellow actor Adam DeVine, which explains why they are spending so much quality time together.
RELATED: Zac Efron Is Ridiculously Sexy in the We Are Your Friends Trailer
See more snaps from their Hawaiian escapades below.