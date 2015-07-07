Here's Proof That Two Shirtless Efrons Are Better Than One

Today we’d like to personally thank the parents of Zac and Dylan Efron for gifting the world with two of the hunkiest men Instagram has ever seen. Yes, we love Zac for his ability to look incredible in a midriff-baring top on the set of Dirty Grandpa. And while sporting chiseled abs on the set of We Are Your Friends. And while jumping off of a rope into a river in Hawaii. And, honestly, even while swinging a golf club. But now, thanks to Zac, it’s confirmed that nothing but sexy and admirably attractive genes run in the Efron family.

#brothers A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 6, 2015 at 7:51pm PDT

Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his younger brother, Dylan (above). And though the shot is adorable and nothing is as cute as brotherly love, let’s face it: Dylan, like his older brother, puts the capital R in "RIPPED." The duo seemed to have been on a late-night, beachside escapade of sorts and opted to hang out together in swimsuits that showcased their gym-ready bodies. Excuse us while we swoon for the next few hours.

