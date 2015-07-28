Yves Saint Laurent Couture Is Back—13 Years Later

In 2002, designer Yves Saint Laurent showed his last couture collection before retiring. And now, 13 years later, Saint Laurent creative director Hedi Slimane is bringing bespoke back to the French house with a collection that's arguably even more exclusive than couture. The new atelier, named Hôtel de Sénecterre, with its grand columns and impressive structure, was built in 1685 but was renovated by Slimane for the last three years. So it makes sense that that would serve as the location for the debut "Yves Saint Laurent Couture" campaign.

Shot by Slimane, the black-and-white spread offers a glimpse into its world of couture, featuring spectacularly sharp tailoring, slinky shimmering gowns, and gorgeous cut-out designs.

"It will be used only for ‘friends of the house,’ and can be both for men or women, daywear or evening wear,' a Saint Laurent executive reveals to The New York Times. "'Hedi Slimane decides these orders case by case. Unlike a couture collection, this is an even more exclusive definition.'"

We may not know who will be granted permission to wear the brand's couture creations, but we can bet that we'll be seeing one or two on the red carpet come awards season. In the meantime, scroll through for a look at the YSL Couture campaign.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

