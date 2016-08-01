Remembering Yves Saint Laurent's Legacy on His Birthday

Today we celebrate Yves Saint Laurent on what would have been his 80th birthday. Born in 1936 in French Algeria, the famed designer is regarded as one of the most influential in history and his creations, like his "le smoking" tuxedo suit, are still as striking now as they were when he first created them.

Saint Laurent began his career as an assistant to Christian Dior and took over the label at the age of 21 when Dior passed away. At 26, he started his own eponymous label, where he stayed until his retirement in 2002. Despite the fact that Saint Laurent passed away in 2008, there is still much interest surrounding his life: In the past few years, not one but two biopics have been made about the designer.

Saint Laurent Paris continues to set trends in the same vein as its namesake, with creations making their ways onto celebrity fans like Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Holmes, and Salma Hayek.

Join us in honoring his life with a look at how Saint Laurent's legacy lives on.