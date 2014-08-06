YSL's Latest Formula May Be the Most Sought-After Beauty Product for Fall

Flawless coverage that lasts all day is no longer just a pipe dream: All you have to do is pick up YSL’s latest revolutionary foundation, Fusion Ink, to enjoy a velvety matte complexion for up to 24 hours.

The secret? The must-have formula uses space-age technology including lipophilic active material, which absorbs sebum for a non-greasy finish, hydrating fatty acids to ensure a smooth, seamless blend, and micro-coated milled pigments to keep your color looking fresh and vibrant from day to night—no touch-ups needed.

Unlike similar long-wear formulas, the lightweight texture, available in 21 shades, allows for buildable coverage without the dreaded caking and mask-like appearance. And because you won’t have to fuss around with primers and loose powders for added staying power, your daily beauty regimen will be that much easier.

While the innovative product will roll out in stores this month, it has already garnered an impressive waiting list of 12,000 makeup fanatics in the U.K. Want to get your hands on it sooner? You're in luck! It's now available online for $60 at yslbeautyus.com.Check out the 10 best SPF-infused foundations in our gallery!