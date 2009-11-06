The YSL Roady Goes Custom

Courtesy of YSL; Courtesy Photo (2)
YSL's newest bag, The Roady (seen here on stylish stars Rachel Bilson and Leighton Meester), just got even cooler: Bag addicts can now customize the structured hobo with a limited-edition holiday option! From November 19th through December 1st in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles, personalize your Roady with one of 29 different handle options (think bold colors and exotic skins)you can even add a monogram. Artisans will be on hand to help you choose your design and ensure your new bag is ready the very next day! You'll pay $225-$500 for the extra special touches, but who can put a price on originality?
Joyann King