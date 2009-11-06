The YSL Roady Goes Custom

YSL's newest bag, The Roady (seen here on stylish stars Rachel Bilson and Leighton Meester), just got even cooler: Bag addicts can now customize the structured hobo with a limited-edition holiday option! From November 19th through December 1st in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles, personalize your Roady with one of 29 different handle options (think bold colors and exotic skins)you can even add a monogram. Artisans will be on hand to help you choose your design and ensure your new bag is ready the very next day! You'll pay $225-$500 for the extra special touches, but who can put a price on originality?

 Joyann King