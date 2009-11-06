The YSL Roady Goes Custom

Courtesy of YSL; Courtesy Photo (2)
InStyle Staff
Nov 06, 2009 @ 1:35 pm

YSL's newest bag, The Roady (seen here on stylish stars Rachel Bilson and Leighton Meester), just got even cooler: Bag addicts can now customize the structured hobo with a limited-edition holiday option! From November 19th through December 1st in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles, personalize your Roady with one of 29 different handle options (think bold colors and exotic skins)you can even add a monogram. Artisans will be on hand to help you choose your design and ensure your new bag is ready the very next day! You'll pay $225-$500 for the extra special touches, but who can put a price on originality?

 Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!