YSL Has Designs on the Web

Courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent
Betony Toht
Aug 03, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

Bonjour, YSL! The French design house is now delivering up-to-the-minute fashion scoop via their brand-new Facebook and Twitter accounts. And fans of the brand's seasonal (and much coveted) Manifesto magazine can rejoice—on September 1st, Yves Saint Laurent will launch a micro-site with publication archives and, on September 8th, a fresh issue, including a behind-the-scenes video of Christy Turlington's campaign photo shoot. Now, how do you say fabulous, en Francaise?

Follow YSL on Twitter!Become a fan of the brand on Facebook!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!