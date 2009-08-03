YSL Has Designs on the Web

Bonjour, YSL! The French design house is now delivering up-to-the-minute fashion scoop via their brand-new Facebook and Twitter accounts. And fans of the brand's seasonal (and much coveted) Manifesto magazine can rejoice—on September 1st, Yves Saint Laurent will launch a micro-site with publication archives and, on September 8th, a fresh issue, including a behind-the-scenes video of Christy Turlington's campaign photo shoot. Now, how do you say fabulous, en Francaise?

