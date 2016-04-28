YSL Beauty is Changing the Instagame with its New Magazine

If Instagram has become your go-to source for new beauty inspiration, you're not alone. Now, YSL Beauty is taking our obsession with 'gramming one step further by transforming their feed into the first Instagram magazine called Dare & Stage.

Just like your favorite glossies, YSL's magazine will include a cover, editor, and story line-up with contributions from your favorite bloggers, photographers, writers, and artists you follow on your own feed. Stories will appear in two forms: covetable shots of the latest YSL Beauty products, and captivating beauty editorials that are all completely shoppable. But unlike a traditional magazine, readers can instantly interact and respond to posts through hashtags and comments—and instantly shop featured products.

Press "follow" for all things beauty from genius tutorials to striking visuals. Your feed is going to get even more pretty.