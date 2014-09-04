YSL and Google Glass Take Makeup Counter Makeovers to the Next Level

Sometimes a free makeup counter makeover is all the inspiration you need to revamp your look—until you head home with a bag full of products and immediately forget how to score that airbrush finish or perfect smoky eye. Always the innovator, YSL is solving this beauty dilemma with the help of one of our favorite hi-tech accessories: Google Glass.

How does it work? After choosing from a menu of makeup tutorials and a range of must-have products, a YSL makeup artist will then begin working their magic, from skin prep to statement lip—all while wearing Glass to record the application process. Once satisfied with the final look, customers will receive a personalized video, complete with all of the tips and step-by-step instructions, via email, so you can literally watch and learn as often as you need.

While dates for the official launch have yet to be announced, you can preview the service on Sept. 4 to 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the YSL counter located at the 59th Street Bloomingdale’s in New York City.

Courtesy

Then, check out the 12 makeup tools you need to know about now our gallery!