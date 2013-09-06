YouTube's Next Big Beauty Guru? Bobbi Brown!

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Bobbi Brown just made an epic move we've been waiting on for years -- she's joining the beauty blogging world with her own YouTube channel! On Monday, the makeup artist extraordinaire will launch a series called I Love Makeup, which will be separate from the brand's current account, and showcases collaborative tutorials between Brown and other YouTube personalities. "When we were looking online, I noticed that a lot of artists were already using my products in their videos, so this all evolved organically," Brown told WWD. "It's tremendously enlightening to hear their points of view." Expect to see three videos posted each week, and perhaps a second channel launching in the next six months! While we eagerly await I Love Makeup to go live on Monday, we're currently adding the amazing tutorials from MissGlamorazzi, Jaaack Jak, and Cassandra Bankson to our list of makeup looks to try. Do you have a favorite makeup tutorial guru? Click the box below to vote for them in our first-ever Social Media Awards!

