YouTube Star Andrea Brooks Dishes on Her Get-Ready Quick Beauty Tips

With our busy schedules and long to-do lists, it’s only inevitable that our beauty routine will consist of overnight hairstyles and pared-down skin care routines. So even though we love an elaborate, glam how-to as much as the next girl, we sought out beauty YouTuber Andrea Brooks (better known as Andrea’s Choice) for some practical advice—that is, what her tips and tricks are when she's short on time.

How do you minimize your skincare regimen when you’re in a rush?

"I usually apply my face products and then go pick out my outfit so I can allow my face moisturizer to soak into my skin while I'm still getting ready. I also use my Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer ($8; drugstore.com) all the time because I get pretty busy and I'm always in a rush! It's so convenient because it's just right there in the shower. I just turn the shower off, apply, towel off & move on to the next thing!"

What is your go-to hairstyle when you don’t have that extra time to focus on your strands in the morning?

"I prefer hairstyles that are quick and easy like side braids or messy buns. If I need to wash my hair, and I'm in a time crunch, I will only wash the crown of my hair. It saves lots of time!"

What are your go-to hair products right now?

"Right now, they are the Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Shampoo ($23; drugstore.com) and the Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Keratriplex Treatment ($60; jet.com)."

What are some of your favorite on-the-go makeup products that you find yourself using in the car, train, bus, etc. when you don’t have time to sit at your vanity mirror?

"I use a lip or cheek stain whenever I'm in a hurry. I can't live without mascara, so I like to apply it with a business card when I'm on the go. I just place the business card behind my lashes and then apply. This protects my lids from any mascara that takes time to clean up!"

What beauty rituals do you tend to perform at night to save you more time in the morning to avoid having to rush?

"I am all about heatless, overnight hairstyles. I did an entire video on all of my favorite heatless hairstyles. They save so much time and they also save my hair from heat damage. I like overnight twists and pin curls."

