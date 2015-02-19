You're Invited to Join Our Oscars Dress Debate!

Image zoom Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Are you already gabbing about what the stars might wear to Sunday night's Academy Awards? So are we! Join us on Thursday, February 19 at 2 p.m. EST at facebook.com/instyle for our Oscars Dress Debate with InStyle’s editor Ariel Foxman and fashion news director Eric Wilson, as well as fashion journalist Cathy Horyn and Net-a-Porter’s Sasha Sarokin for a lively conversation that will forecast the red carpet styles we'd like to see on Sunday.

During the chat, our panel of tastemakers will discuss the five Best Actress nominees, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Felicity Jones, Marion Cotillard, and Rosamund Pike, along with other red carpet stars like Keira Knightley and Emma Stone, who are nominated for Best Supporting Actress. They'll not only look back at some of these stars' best looks, but also discuss the styles and designers they'd like to see the nominees wear, and why.

While we don't want to give too much away, we can say that our panelists are particularly excited about Moore, who has worn a string of gorgeous gowns this awards season. Plus, even more opinions are cast about the nominee who should "own the red carpet" because she may not take home the Oscar, as well as the actress who should break the rules.

