You're $78 Away From Olivia Palermo's Chic Look

For an outing in New York City, Olivia Palermo took a walk on the wild side by pairing her neutral ensemble with an Olivia + Joy python bag. "I love to see Olivia carrying our purses because she embodies the true Olivia + Joy girl," designer Blanca Lesser said. "She has worn a few over the last year, and she always looks amazing." We agree! And to top it off, the design Palermo chose can be yours for just $78. Snag it by heading to oliviandjoy.com.

