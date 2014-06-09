Your Wedding Beauty Checklist: 6 Fragrances to Fit Every Bridal Personality

Image zoom Courtesy (5)

It's wedding season! Whether you are gearing up for your walk down the aisle, are a vital member to your BFF's bridal party, or are attending as a guest, weddings are certainly an event remembered by everyone for years to come. Because scent has such close ties to your memory, many recommend wearing a specific perfume to make the big day even more special, as just one whiff can transport you back to the event long after it has ended.

Even Oscar de la Renta agrees—"Every woman dreams of that day," the designer says. "You have to go the extra mile and fulfill that dream to make something that a woman will fall in love with." In the wedding spirit, we rounded up the six best bridal fragrances based on personality. From the traditional and glamorous, to the modern party girl, we covered all the bases. Scroll down to see each option now!

For the Traditional Bride Something Blue by Oscar de la Renta ($115; oscardelarenta.com)You prefer to do things by the book. You made your attendee list months ago, checked it twice, are planning to wear a classic gown (if not your mother's), and will certainly be incorporating something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue into your final look. Cross both the blue and new items off of the list by picking up Oscar de la Renta's Something Blue scent, which is an airy blend of bergamot, linden blossom, lily of the valley, and narcissus flower. The light floral scent caters to your traditional tastes, and will complement your bouquet of white roses to boot.

For the Stress-Free BrideL'Eau D'Issey Lotus by Issey Miyake ($98; sephora.com)While everyone else was buzzing over the shower, bachelorette, and seating arrangements, you decided to take a stress-free approach to planning your big day. The process of picking your dress was (mostly) low-key, your bridal party has been more anxious than you, and you're trusting your own handiwork in terms of makeup and hair. Complement your attitude with a fragrance just as easygoing, like Issey Miyake's L'Eau D'Issey Lotus. The soft notes of white lotus, jasmine, hyacinth, as well as a few aquatic hints won't be too overpowering, but thanks to the wood and musk base, the scent has staying power and reapplications won't be necessary.

For the Modern Bride Annick Goutal's Un Matin d'Orage ($92; bloomingdales.com)You're kicking the traditional checklist to the curb, and are planning to pull off a completely new concept for your big day. Even your partner is on board with your unconventional tastes, and whether you're sporting rose gold or something entirely unexpected on your ring finger, it's definitely very you, and the modern approach you're taking with your reception further drives your anything-goes attitude home. If this sounds like you, a contemporary floral scent like Annick Goutal's Un Matin d'Orage is your best bet. Inspired by Goutal's trip to Japan, the fragrance gives classic gardenia notes a new twist by mixing in impulsive elements like ginger and lemon.

For the Glamorous Bride Chateau Krigler 12 ($205; krigler.com)Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and your massive engagement ring proves it. You plan to walk the aisle in full-on couture, and the lavish details almost challenge those of Kim and Kanye's recent wedding. Your bridesmaids are supportive of your luxurious tastes, thanks to the designer dresses you chose for them, and your soft metallic makeup look won't be complete without a set of fluttery false lashes. Of course, a scent fit for royalty is the only one you'd consider. Krigler's Chateau Krigler 12 fragrance was famously loved by Grace Kelly—and with good reason. The mix of rose, mimosa, and lily of the valley are undeniably glamorous, and is the closest we'll get to strolling the gardens in the Palace of Monaco.

For the Life-of-the-Party Bride Jimmy Choo Flash London Club ($89; nordstrom.com)Wedding? More like a party to celebrate how fabulous you are! You're not too worried about the arrangements at the church, because everyone is more eager for the reception anyway (hello, open bar!), and while your bridal party is arranging your shower, you're more focused on the bachelorette party. Jimmy Choo's latest Flash fragrance, which is inspired by a London club, is your cup of tequila with its sparkling lychee and bergamot opening, while notes of tuberose and musk add a classic feeling for daytime wear.

For the High-Strung Bride Diptyque Eau de Lavande ($98; diptyqueparis.com)Some would call you a "bridezilla," and while you may not relate to the term, you can certainly sympathize with the "crazy" brides documented on reality TV. After all, if everyone would have just listened to them the first time, the temper tantrum wouldn't have been necessary. You've scared off a few members of your bridal party, have your seamstress and florist on speed dial, and every detail on the itinerary has been planned right down to the minute. Stressful, right? Because lavender can create a much-needed calming effect, we recommend a scent like Diptyque's Eau de Lavande, which uses the herb as its dominant note, and is tempered by warm spices like cinnamon, coriander, and nutmeg.

