Your Twitter Beauty Questions Answered!

@Stephamus asked: I need the BEST leave in conditioner for curly hair. Any ideas?

Hi @Stephamus! When it comes to curly hair, we are devotees of the entire DevaCurl line, which is formulated especially for curly hair. (The products are a spin-off from the Devachan Salon, a curly girl�s mecca for great cuts in New York City.) A dab of the DevaCurl One Condition (left) worked into wet hair leaves spirals hydrated but not heavy—and if you have color-treated strands, try DevaCare One Condition (right). And one more little tip? Kerastase Bain Oleo-Relax was our Best Beauty Buys pick for the best shampoo and conditioner for curly hair. Happy styling—and keep Tweeting us (@instyle) with your questions!

—Hannah Morrill