Your Must-Have Party Accessory: A Red Belt Like Zooey Deschanel

Sometimes all you need is one piece to make an outfit. Zooey Deschanel knows it, as she added a bold red belt to her glittering gold dress! The outfit addition not only creates a slimming effect, but it also adds a festive pop of color. Recreate her holiday-ready outfit with similar pieces like this Michael Michael Kors gold sequined dress ($122.50 at net-a-porter.com) and this red belt from the Gap (gap.com for $30).

Plus, see more star-inspired holiday styles!

