Heading to a Super Bowl party this Sunday? Show your spirit! We've come up with cute outfits you'll love, infused with the colors of Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers, the two teams battling on the field in Super Bowl XLV. Don't have a favorite team? We've got a neutral option for you, too. Click through the gallery to check out InStyle's football-inspired outfits, no jersey required.

— Violet Gaynor