Your First Look at Our Mega September Issue

Here's your first look at our biggest issue ever! While the September 2013 InStyle doesn't hit newsstands until next week, Editor Ariel Foxman gave readers a sneak peek at what to expect by posting a photo (right) and video (below) on his Instragram @afoxman. Can’t wait to get your hands on all 716 pages? Subscribers will be sent their issues starting on Friday, August 9, the cover girl will be revealed Monday, August 12 right here on InStyle.com and the issue be available for download and on newsstands on Friday, August 16. We know we're teasing you, but we promise it's worth the wait!

Plus, see everything inside previous InStyle issues!

