Your Cheat Sheet to New York Fashion Week!

New York Fashion Week kicks off today! And just in case those tickets got lost in the mail, we have your all-access pass to all the runway shows, beauty moments, celebrity sightings, and more. Last night, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kenneth Cole got the party started at the annual amfAR Gala, while Selena Gomez launched her collaboration with Adidas. And BCBG debuted its layered fall collection on the runway this morning. Click through to see more of New York Fashion Week's best moments—so far!