Your Behind-the-Scenes Look at American Eagle's New Holiday Campaign

American Eagle Outfitters announced it will be bringing its #WeAllCan campaign into the holiday season with the launch of its seasonal collection today, and InStyle got an exclusive sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes action from the photoshoot with Black-ish's Yara Shahidi and Girl Meets World's Rowan Blanchard.

In the video, Blanchard and Shahidi frolic around in the brand's seriously comfy looking pieces, getting us very excited to bundle up in plush coats, festive scarves, and warm beanies come winter. Together, they sound off on what "they can" do in the new pieces, ending the video talking about what they "can give," with Blanchard asking the camera, "what can you give?"

The holiday campaign also stars breakout musicians Chloe and Halle Bailey, and former Disney stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

They're so grown up!

According to a press release from the brand, "The new Holiday campaign captures the spirit of goodwill and peace, ranging from the emotional to the humorous. With an emphasis on the 'we' in #WeAllCan, the spirited new cast interact with each other in images and videos as they share what 'I can give' and 'I can get' means to them."

Madison Beer and Jack Gilinsky, Janiece Dilone and Heather Kemesky, Maxwell Poth and Adam Snyder, and Neels Visser with Markel Williams and Kendall Visser also star in the millenial-fueled campaign.