Young Victoria Costumes Fit for a Queen

From ornate Swarovski encrusted headdresses to detailed gowns, Emily Blunt's costumes in The Young Victoria are rich and regal. In fact, the film follows the 19th century British queen's style evolution as much as her ascension to the throne." Her clothes resembled little girls party dresses that were very pretty and frothy. Once she becomes queen... her style becomes more streamlined and sophisticated," the film's costume designer, Sandy Powell, told WWD. And Blunt's performance as Victoria is as memorable as the costumes—she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress this morning. The Young Victoria opens in limited release this Friday.

—Enid Portuguez