Young Pippa Pictures, Cheers to Rihanna's New Single and More!

Splash News; Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (4)
InStyle Staff
Jul 26, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. She's always had a stunning smile! Check out photos of Pippa Middleton at age 13. [DailyMail]

2. Rihanna works nautical stripes in the image for her latest single, "Cheers." [JustJared]

3. Charlotte Ronson is launching a "less is more" beauty collection in September. [BellaSugar]

4. How was Neil Armstrong styled for his trip to the moon? Find out in the new book Spacesuit. [Txchnologist]

5. Nieves Lavi is bringing its global aesthetic to Anthropologie. [Anthropologie]

6. Watch a behind the scenes video of Theodora & Callum's look book shoot. [Theodora&Callum]

