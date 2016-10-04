You Have to See 12-Year-Old Ben Affleck as the Most Adorable Kids' TV Show Host

Before he was Chuckie Sullivan in Good Will Hunting, and even pre-Dazed and Confused days as high school bully O'Bannion, Ben Affleck was your average child actor trying to make it in 1980's America. The actor turned producer and director briefly starred as C.T. Granville (and as himself) on the PBS educational series for kids, The Voyage of the Mimi.

The show, which was broken up into two parts, fictional and educational to keep kids' attention, featured a group of kids traveling the seas on The Mimi—the fictional portion—and learning about science in the process—the educational portion. In an episode titled "Goose Bumps," Affleck takes his viewers to the Arctic Wind Tunnel simulator at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine where he meets up with a few scientists to talk about body temperature regulation.

Who knew this adorable 12-year-old would grow up to be Batman one day!

If you need a good present-day Ben Affleck fix, you can check out the actor in his latest movie, The Accountant, in which he plays a forensic accountant for illicit clients. The crime-thriller co-stars Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons and will hit theaters on Oct. 13.