You'll Never Guess Who Inspired Cheryl Hines's Wedding Dress Design

This past weekend, Cheryl Hines said "I do" to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—and to a little white Ramona Keveza dress. The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, who wed her fiancé at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., wore a sweet tea-length strapless gown by the designer that featured a bow belt and pearl beading.

As it turns out, the dress was beyond suitable for the occasion. Keveza told People that the design was inspired by Kennedy's late aunt Jackie Kennedy Onassis—and Hines had no idea. When Keveza last used the pearl-covered fabric 14 years ago, Onassis's former social secretary had described it as "quintessential Jackie." The designer brought the fabric out of retirement for her recent collection, which was retro and Jackie O–inspired. "I feel it’s almost as though Jackie was there at her wedding, giving her blessings to Cheryl who was wearing a dress inspired by her, and to Robert Kennedy Jr.," Keveza said. "It’s quite magical in many ways." Magical, indeed!

