You'll Never Guess Who Adele Dressed Up as for Her Birthday

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
May 06, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Adele celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday, May 5, and for the occasion the singer opted to dress up as someone other than herself—someone like ... George Michael.

The day after her birthday, Adele took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her fans for all their well wishes as well as share a photo of herself dressed as the '80s pop singer, her "hero." Sporting facial hair, aviator sunglasses, a white tee, a black leather jacket, and an '80s-style coif, she channeled Michael's signature look to near perfection.

RELATED: Why Julia Roberts, Victoria Beckham, and Adele are Obsessed with this All-Natural Beauty Staple

"Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith," she captioned the photo, in which she looks almost unrecognizable—and almost identical to the "Faith" singer. It looks like Adele got a great start to 27!

PHOTOS: See Adele's Changing Looks Through the Years

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!