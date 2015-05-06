You'll Never Guess Who Adele Dressed Up as for Her Birthday

Adele celebrated her 27th birthday yesterday, May 5, and for the occasion the singer opted to dress up as someone other than herself—someone like ... George Michael.

The day after her birthday, Adele took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her fans for all their well wishes as well as share a photo of herself dressed as the '80s pop singer, her "hero." Sporting facial hair, aviator sunglasses, a white tee, a black leather jacket, and an '80s-style coif, she channeled Michael's signature look to near perfection.

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith pic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@OfficialAdele) May 6, 2015

"Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith," she captioned the photo, in which she looks almost unrecognizable—and almost identical to the "Faith" singer. It looks like Adele got a great start to 27!

