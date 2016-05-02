Here's How You Can Score a $100 Ulta Gift Card

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 02, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Want to win a $100 gift card you can use on beauty loot at Ulta? There's an app for that—well, sort of. To celebrate Mother's Day, we've partnered with YouCam Makeup to a series of gorgeous looks inspired by four of our favorite Hollywood moms, and all you have to so is sample the effects on yourself to qualify. After you've snapped a selfie or chosen one from your camera roll, try on the makeup look of the celeb mom you find most inspiring.

RELATED: Mother's Day Gifts for the Sephora-Obsessed Mom

Once you've narrowed down your choice from Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, or Jennifer Lopez, post your makeover to either Instagram or YouCam's Beauty Circle page, along with a quick caption about why the star you've chosen empowers you. Make sure to use the hashtag #ChicCelebMoms so we can find you, and you must be following @InStyle and @YouCamApps on Instagram to qualify. Once all the entires have been submitted, we'll contact the three winners via direct message to let them know they've just scored a $100 gift card to Ulta. The contest is running right now until May 10, so head over to your YouCam Makeup app on your mobile phone to get started now!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!